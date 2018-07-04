Imran’s tweet for voters who are not intending to vote

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday gave a message to voters, who are not intending to vote in the coming what he called historical elections.

“A man who stands for nothing will fall for anything"- Malcolm X. This is for all those Pakistanis who are intending not to vote in the coming historical elections on the 25 of July,” he said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he wrote, “want to congratulate Andrés Manuel López Obrador for his electoral victory in Mexico's presidential election. He campaigned on an anti-corruption campaign against the Institutional Revolutionary Party that held power for 77 of the last 89 years in Mexico”.