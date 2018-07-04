Wed July 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

MA
Mumtaz Alvi
July 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran’s tweet for voters who are not intending to vote

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday gave a message to voters, who are not intending to vote in the coming what he called historical elections.

x
Advertisement

“A man who stands for nothing will fall for anything"- Malcolm X. This is for all those Pakistanis who are intending not to vote in the coming historical elections on the 25 of July,” he said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he wrote, “want to congratulate Andrés Manuel López Obrador for his electoral victory in Mexico's presidential election. He campaigned on an anti-corruption campaign against the Institutional Revolutionary Party that held power for 77 of the last 89 years in Mexico”.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar