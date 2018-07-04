Imran’s tweet for voters who are not intending to vote

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday gave a message to voters, who are not intending to vote in the coming what he called historical elections.
“A man who stands for nothing will fall for anything"- Malcolm X. This is for all those Pakistanis who are intending not to vote in the coming historical elections on the 25 of July,” he said in a tweet.
In another tweet, he wrote, “want to congratulate Andrés Manuel López Obrador for his electoral victory in Mexico's presidential election. He campaigned on an anti-corruption campaign against the Institutional Revolutionary Party that held power for 77 of the last 89 years in Mexico”.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday gave a message to voters, who are not intending to vote in the coming what he called historical elections.
“A man who stands for nothing will fall for anything"- Malcolm X. This is for all those Pakistanis who are intending not to vote in the coming historical elections on the 25 of July,” he said in a tweet.
In another tweet, he wrote, “want to congratulate Andrés Manuel López Obrador for his electoral victory in Mexico's presidential election. He campaigned on an anti-corruption campaign against the Institutional Revolutionary Party that held power for 77 of the last 89 years in Mexico”.
Comments