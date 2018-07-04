Wed July 04, 2018
Sports

AFP
July 4, 2018

Poland, Nawalka split after WC exit

WARSAW: Adam Nawalka is standing down as coach of Poland after his team’s disappointing World Cup performance.

Poland left Russia propping up their first round group after defeats to Senegal and Colombia, before salvaging some pride with a closing 1-0 win over Japan. “I feel responsible for the fact that at the World Cup we didn’t fulfil our plans nor the expectations of supporters,” Nawalka said.Polish football federation president Zbigniew Boniek told a press conference on Tuesday: “We are now looking for a new coach.” He added: “I’d like to say a big thank you to Adam Nawalka for his five years work.”

Nawalka said he was leaving “with dignity” and believed that under his watch Polish football “has taken a step forward”.The 60-year-old was appointed in late 2013 and led Poland to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.

