HEC urges universities to uphold academic standards

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has directed the higher education institutions to uphold academic standards in order to ensure quality education and fulfilment of all requisite criteria in quantitative and qualitative terms.

In a letter issued to vice chancellors, rectors and directors of all public and private universities, the HEC has expressed its serious concern that certain universities announce admissions and admit students three-to-four times a year and even enrol fresh students in summer programmes which are meant only for improvement of courses and fulfilment of deficiency.

The letter reads, “as per policy, any educational institute can admit students maximum twice in one academic year i.e. Spring and Fall sessions.”

“It is neither allowed as per policy nor administratively and physically viable to run more than two academic sessions in one year,” the letter explains.

It advises all the universities to refrain from enrolling students more than twice in an academic year, rather advertise and enrol students in Spring and Fall sessions as per HEC semester system guidelines.

Referring to financial regulations, the HEC has further advised universities to maintain proper and dedicated bank accounts for fee transactions of students. “All transcripts must reflect the actual place of study of the students accurately to save the students from inconvenience during their degree verification process,” the letter underlines.