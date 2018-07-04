Finch revels in record as Australia smash Zimbabwe

HARARE: Australia captain Aaron Finch revelled in his record-breaking innings against Zimbabwe, saying it was “up there” as one of the best innings he has ever played.

Finch powered his way to 172, beating his own world record high score in Twenty20 Internationals.Finch and fellow opener D’Arcy Short put on 223, another world record.

Australia reached 229 for two, the highest total ever scored against Zimbabwe in a T20 international as a slew of records were broken during Australia’s 100-run victory.“It’s nice to break my own record,” said Finch. “Satisfying. It’s something that I’ll look back on when I’ve finished playing and be really proud of.”

Finch cracked his first six in the fourth over of the morning, and with his third he brought up a 22-ball half century — his fastest in Twenty20 internationals. Australia took 75 from the Powerplay, with Finch doing the bulk of the scoring while fellow opener D’Arcy Short was content to turn the strike over to his big-hitting partner.

Finch brought up his second T20I hundred at the end of the 14th over, taking just 50 deliveries. Four overs later, his 15th four took Australia’s score to 200, and he then moved beyond 150 with a swipe to deep midwicket. He moved beyond the previous world record high score of 156, which he scored against England in 2013, with his ninth six.Short eventually fell swinging across the line at fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani to be caught for 46, while Finch fell in bizarre circumstances in the final over.

Stretching out to hit a full delivery from Muzarabani, he over-balanced and kicked his own stumps to be out hit wicket.It appeared Zimbabwe might make a fist of their chase when openers Solomon Mire and Chamu Chibhabha rushed past 40 in the fourth over, but once they were dismissed regular wickets quickly stalled the innings.

Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar raced through four overs while conceding just 16, while Andrew Tye’s seamers were even more effective. He took three for 12 as Australia inflicted one last record against the Zimbabweans, the hosts slumping to their largest ever defeat in T20Is.

Australia take on Pakistan on Thursday (tomorrow), and Finch insisted there was no room for complacency.“Complacency? Absolutely not,” he said. “We know Pakistan are a world class side. They’re number one for a reason. They’ve got a lot of bases covered, so you’ve got to turn up each and every day and be 100 percent against them.”

Zimbabwe won toss

Australia

*A Finch hit wicket b Muzarabani 172

D Short c Moor b Muzarabani 46

G Maxwell not out 0

M Stoinis not out 1

Extras (lb5, w5) 10

Total (2 wickets, 20 overs) 229

Did not bat: T Head, N Maddinson, †A Carey, A Agar, A Tye, J Richardson, B Stanlake

Fall: 1-223, 2-228

Bowling: Nyumbu 3-0-44-0; Muzarabani 4-0-38-2; Mpofu 4-0-53-0; Chisoro 4-0-19-0; Burl 2-0-30-0; Chibhabha 2-0-19-0; Mire 1-0-21-0

Zimbabwe

C Chibhabha c Carey b Richardson 18

S Mire c Stoinis b Stanlake 28

*H Masakadza st Carey b Agar 12

T Musakanda lbw b Agar 10

†P Moor c and b Tye 19

E Chigumbura c Short b Tye 7

R Burl c Richardson b Tye 10

T Chisoro c Agar b Maxwell 6

C Mpofu c Short b Stoinis 3

B Muzarabani not out 1

J Nyumbu not out 6

Extras (lb1, w8) 9

Total (9 wickets, 20 overs) 129

Fall: 1-42, 2-57, 3-71, 4-90, 5-98, 6-101, 7-108, 8-121, 9-122

Bowling: Stanlake 3-0-39-1; Richardson 4-0-23-1; Agar 4-1-16-2; Short 2-0-20-0; Tye 4-1-12-3; Maxwell 1-0-7-1; Stoinis 2-0-11-1

Result: Australia won by 100 runs

Man of the Match: Aaron Finch (Australia)

Umpires: Langton Rusere (Zimbabwe), Jeremiah Matibiri (Zimbabwe). TV umpire: Russell Tiffin (Zimbabwe). Match referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)