NAB begins probe into fund embezzlement

MANSEHRA: The National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB KP) has started a probe into alleged embezzlements in development schemes worth over Rs5 billion here. A team, led by deputy director NAB KP, got record of health, education, electricity, roads and water supply schemes from Communication and Works Department.

The schemes, which were executed in district during tenure of PML-N, were being checked by the NAB team, the sources said, adding, engineers and technical staff of C&W Department were also accompanying the team.

The NAB team, which visited Oghi, a tehsil of Mansehra and Torghar district last month, completed an inquiry into Rs4 billion embezzlement in development schemes executed from the funds of ex-MNA Captain (Retd) Mohammad Safdar Awan, the son-in-law of deposed PM.