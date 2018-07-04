PPP believes in people’s power: Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR: The former opposition leader in the National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Shah, has said the PPP believes in the power of common people and did not bow before any institution to come into power.

Addressing a public meeting at the Qureshi village here on Tuesday, he said the opponents of the PPP were distributing money, solar panels and providing vehicles to get votes, however, the PPP refrained from any such tactics.

He urged the people to take a decision on their own to bring about change in the country, adding otherwise, they will continue to be the victims of status quo. He said the people have to prove through their vote that they want democracy and supremacy of the parliament. He admitted that currently the PPP’s position in the Punjab province is weak. He said despite many allegations and scandals hatched by the opponents, the PPP leadership remained steadfast because they have the support of the people.

He said the PPP is the only political party which has given sacrifices to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country. He said he detested corruption and never indulged in any corrupt practice. He said the Sharif family purchased the state land at low prices and sold it to the state at a higher price.

Khursheed Shah said his party supported and saved the Nawaz Sharif’s government in the past for the sake of democracy without demanding anything in return. He also slammed the previous government for making false claims about loadshedding.