PSF workshop for researchers opens

Islamabad: The Pakistan Science Foundation inaugurated a two-day workshop for training of researchers of research and development organisations for better performance and enhanced results options for the on-going and new projects.

Addressing the ceremony, PSF Chairman Dr. Qaiser Majeed Malik said scientifically advanced nations were leading the world today as science has revolutionized the entire world and no nation could make progress with it.

He stated that these kinds of workshops are important for scientists to equip them with the skills of preparing fund winning project proposals.

He said PSF is providing financial support for projects under its various programmes like research support programme, R&D Industry Programme, Natural Sciences Linkage Programme, Institutional Support Programme, Funding for Scientific Societies academies etc.

Almost 40 participants from National Institute of Electronics, NIO, Comsats Institute of Information Technology, National University Science Technology, Pakistan CSIR, Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources and Pakistan Museum of Natural History are participating the workshop. Prof. Dr. Shafiq-ur-Rahman, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Kohat University of Science and Technology, Member PSF Finance Tafakhar Ali Asadi and PSF Secretary Dr. Raja Raziul Hasnain also shared their views on the occasion.