PGF Junior trials tee off today at DACGC

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top junior players, both in the professional and amateur categories, will be seen in action in the three-day national junior trials, which will get underway here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club from Tuesday (today).

Conducted by the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF), the trials will feature a total of 80 players in various categories.

There will be two trials being staged concurrently as the PGF bids to unearth young talent for future national and international assignments.

“The trials will help us spot the best junior players in the country and will also give the youngsters a chance to show their mettle,” said Asad I.A Khan, President Sindh Golf Association. Asad is also a Vice President of the PGF.

In the junior (amateur) trials a total of 34 boys and seven girls will take part. The junior trials will feature players in ranging from age categories 12-21.

Simultaneously, trials will also be held for junior (under-21) professionals. Labelled as the PGF Junior Qualifying School, the trials will also be played over 54 holes and will be competed by 37 players from all over the country.