Pervaiz recounts successes

LAHORE: PML-Q senior leader Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said the focus of his work has always been better education and health of the common man, farmers and their children

He said this while addressing a big public meeting along with N-League former MNA Sardar Mumtaz Tamman, Hafiz Ammar Yasir and other leaders in NA-65 Talagang today (Sunday). He said that progress of the poor, farmers, workers and backward areas was his mission, even during his chief minister-ship he continued working for the mission. "People on July 25 will make the looters of the country and nation run away forever," he added.