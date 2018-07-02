Mon July 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pervaiz recounts successes

LAHORE: PML-Q senior leader Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said the focus of his work has always been better education and health of the common man, farmers and their children

x
Advertisement

He said this while addressing a big public meeting along with N-League former MNA Sardar Mumtaz Tamman, Hafiz Ammar Yasir and other leaders in NA-65 Talagang today (Sunday). He said that progress of the poor, farmers, workers and backward areas was his mission, even during his chief minister-ship he continued working for the mission. "People on July 25 will make the looters of the country and nation run away forever," he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar