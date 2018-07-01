Appointment of AMC’s dean challenged in PHC

ABBOTTABAD: The appointment of dean of Ayub Medical College (AMC) was challenged in the Abbottabad Circuit Bench of the Peshawar High Court on Saturday.

The court termed the appointment violation of the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The court issued notices to all parties and fixed 2 July for hearing. The writ petition was filed by Dr Meraj and others.

It stated that all appointments and transfers made after the orders of the ECP after May 31, 2018 were illegal and had no legal standing.

Dr Salma Kundi is the wife of former Member National Assembly Dr Azhar Jadoon. She was appointed after the resignation of Dr Azizun Nisa.