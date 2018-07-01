Status quo root cause of every ill: JI

LAHORE : Jamaat e Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said the goal before the MMA was to weed out corruption, evolve a civilised and responsible media and ensure good governance through accountability.

Addressing corner meetings in his constituency, NA 130, in connection with election campaign on Saturday, Baloch said that the status quo was the root cause of all evils and the MMA leadership would break it.

The MMA also wanted an effective and strong local bodies system, he added.

Speaking at a women convention, Liaqut Baloch said the MMA would protect the woman rights in the light of the Islamic teachings and enable them play their role in nation building.

Meanwhile, JI spokesman and MMA candidate from NA 135 Ameerul Azeem has said the land grabbing and China-cutting are two major problems of the constituency and even the lands of graveyards and churches had not been spared.

Talking to the notables and traders of the constituency, Amirul Azeem said the development budget of the area had been plundered by the corrupt politicians and the officials. The very first monsoon rain in the area had turned the roads and streets into streams.