SHC orders inclusion of name of ex-Sindh CM adviser in FIR

SUKKUR: A double bench of the Sindh High Court, Sukkur bench, Justice Sallahuddin Panhwar and Justice Adnan Chaudhry, has ordered the police to include the names of Sardar Chandio and his brother Burhan Chandio in a murder case on Friday, of three persons Karamullah, Mukhtiar and Qabil.

The judges also rejected their bail and ordered the police to ensure their arrest. Ume Rubab Chandio, along with her lawyer, reached the High Court circuit bench of Sukkur where she requested the court to include the names of the PPP leader MPA Nawab Shabir Ahmed Chandio and his son Burhan Khan Chandio as well as to transfer the case from the ATC Court, Naushahro Feroze, to Hyderabad. ‘She maintained in her petition that the accused were involved in the killings of her father Mukhtiar, uncle Qabil and her grandfather UC Nazim Karamullah.

She maintained that police had excluded their names from the FIR, because the accused were influential persons and remained adviser to ex-CM of Sindh. She further maintained that the accused are giving threats to her and her family. She requested the court to include their names in the murder case of three persons.

It is may be mentioned here that the CJP had taken suo motu notice of the case and had collected reports from then IGP Sindh. Respectively, the CJP during his visit of Sukkur and Larkana assured Ume Rubab of providing her justice.