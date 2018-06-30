Caretaker KP CM hints at cabinet expansion

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Mohammad Khan on Friday hinted at the expansion of the provincial cabinet within days.

He said this while presiding over a high-level meeting on the process and implementation Fata reforms at Chief Minister's Secretariat Peshawar, said a handout. Finance Minister Abdur Rauf Khattak, chief secretary, provincial police chief, Planning and Development additional chief secretary, ACS Fata and administrative secretaries of departments concerned and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister said the government had already formed a committee/task force to interact with the federal government for implementation of the overall recovery plan for the newly merged seven tribal districts.

He said the overall recovery plan would include the infrastructure development, the rehabilitation and reconstruction plan and the systematic extension of public sector institutions to the seven newly merged districts.

The chief minister said he himself as a caretaker chief minister would head the task force for interaction with the federal government to put the implementation phase of the overall recovery plan for the seven merged tribal districts smoothly. Other members of the task force would include chief secretary, IGP and relevant administrative secretaries.

The task force, Dost Mohammad Khan said, would look to the legal anomalies, will address these anomalies in order to properly take care of the expected vacuum and the subsequent repercussion thereof.

"The name of nomenclature cannot be the solution but more needed are the financial injections and, the installation of physical infrastructure devastated by different calamities. The federal government has already promised a trillion rupees package for over a period of 10 years for the merged districts," he added.