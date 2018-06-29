Geo TV blockbuster drama serial ‘Khaani’ last episode on July 2

KARACHI: Geo TV the biggest blockbuster in the history of Pakistani drama serial Khaani last episode to be aired on Monday 2nd July, after a long time Pakistan television and worldwide audience has witnessed a global sensation named “KHAANI” not in terms of only production values but in terms of its performance & record breaking viewership only on Geo Entertainment. It can be said that it’s the highest viewership in terms of Television and YouTube Views. After a long time, a serial in Pakistan was highly appreciated and viewed simultaneously by electronic and digital media audience.

This master piece created by 7th Sky Entertainment under the dynamic duo Ace Producers Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi has proved to be the most successful serial in the history of Pakistan television and was aired on GEO Entertainment every Monday at 8:00 pm. Khaani was able to create history and elevated the benchmarks not only for the audience globally but for other makers as well. Khaani has driven the viewership of the Geo Entertainment channel and with such a high perceived value it was able to bring in a new audience to television.

From the very beginning it was able to hit viewers’ minds through its mind blowing OST sung by the maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The OST has also created new records by being the most heard & Pakistani Drama OST ever. Since then, the serial never looked back and its continuously increasing numbers each week took the industry by storm, and its last episode is yet to air on 2nd July ’18.

Geo Entertainment & 7th Sky Entertainment has created history with this blockbuster drama serial with the glued viewership & has given its viewers something unforgettable. This is the first time in the history of Pakistani dramas that the antagonist ‘Mir Hadi’ has become the heartthrob of the nation. The Signature drama serial is beautifully written by Asma Nabeel with a very powerful story line & amazingly directed by the Renowned Director Anjum Shahzad. Some of the digital benchmarks of Khaani are 25 episodes out of 30 have trended on No 1 on YouTube, fastest trending to number 1 by any Pakistani drama, progressive promos of 9 episodes have trended on No 1, most viewed OST of any serial in given timeframe total views 24900429 on official site Har Pal Geo & around 15 million more on other links, highest ever episodes viewed from 1st episode to 30th episode total views 150 million plus only on Har Pal Geo & another 30 million plus on other links.

Viewership bench marks include highest ever GRPS, Khaani has managed to grab highest ever total GRPS of any serial ie from EP 1 to 30 (2nd last ep) =781.4 GRPS highest ever average ratings of serial in 8:00 to 9:00 pm. Khaani emerged to be a unique serial to obtain highest average ratings in a regular day during 8:00 to 9:00 pm. Not only in grabbing maximum ratings and accumulative GRPS, Khaani has also maintained its average ratings above 8 TVR for 5 weeks continuously which itself is a biggest milestone to achieve for any drama serial. This drama is having a great response from locally and internationally.