PHC seals rehab centres, clinics

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission on Thursday sealed five drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres and 76 clinics of quacks in different cities.

According to a press release issued here, the PHC teams sealed Liaquat Hospital Lahore, Life Care Hospital, Nishan Rehab and Nishat Centre in Multan and Umeed-e-Bahar Treatment Centre in Mandi Bahauddin. The centres were sealed after evacuating 80 inmates. These inmates were kept in these centres against their will which is in violation of the Pakistan Mental Health Act. These centres were run without psychiatrists, doctors, qualified paramedical and other staff. Jeevay Shah Dialysis Centre in Mandi Bahauddin, which registered with the PHC as a GP clinic, was sealed since it was functional without having qualified staff, blood bank and laboratory. The teams of the Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed 76 clinics of quacks in five cities which included 28 in Gujranwala, 21 in Faisalabad, 13 in Sheikhupura, nine in Kasur and five in Lahore.

hybrid maize production: Punjab Caretaker Minister for Agriculture, Food, Planning and Development Sardar Tanvir Ilyas stressed the need for taking solid measures to ensure increased production of hybrid seeds of maize in the province and provision of good quality seeds to farmers.

He was chairing the 113th meeting of Board of Directors of Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) held to discuss and approve various significant agendas including budget estimates for the fiscal year 2018-19. The meeting after discussion approved budget of Rs3.25 billion for the said financial year which included allocation of Rs 20.32 million for development work. Other agendas approved in the meeting were setting target of 48,000-metric ton for wheat seeds, 4,000-metric ton for cotton seeds, 3,400-metric ton for rice seeds, 640-metric ton for various pulses, 3,320-metric ton for maize, 795-metric ton for various vegetables, 240-metric ton for oil seeds and 600-metric ton for fodder seeds.