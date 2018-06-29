Suspect detained in Bahawalpur

Print Story
BAHAWALPUR: Police Thursday arrested a suspect and recovered a pistol from his possession in Kotwali area of the city. The Kotwali police during snap checking arrested Ahmed and recovered a pistol from his possession. A case has been registered against the suspect.
