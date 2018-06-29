Angry Shabbir Bijarani rejoins PPP

SUKKUR: Mir Shabbir Ahmed Bijarani who had announced parting ways with the PPP and joining the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) on Wednesday, has settled differences and rejoined the PPP following a meeting with party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari at Islamabad.

The top PPP leadership assured Baijarani of addressing his reservations and was asked not to quit. Mir Shabbir AhmedBijarani is the son of late provincial minister Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani who wielded wide political influence in Jacobabad, Kandhkot and Kashmore. Shabbir had announced to contest the election as independent from Kashmore and oppose PPP candidates in Kandhkot-Kashmore, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Ghotki and other areas with the help of his community and supporters. The PPP is watching the emerging Grand Democratic Alliance, PTI, MQM, MMA as well as some strong independents in this particular theatre with considerable anxiety.

The Bijarani-Zardari meeting in Islamabad was preceded by a three-hour-long huddle at the former's residence in Kashmore, where the PPP delegation was led by former CM Murad Ali Shah, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Mukesh Kumar Chawla. They communicated the top party leadership's message to the younger Bijarani and asked him to proceed along with them to Islamabad. From Bijarani's side, the meeting was attended by his cousin Chairman District Kashmore, Sardar Mahboob, Chairman Taluka Tangwani, Mohammad Ashraf Bijarani and PPP leader Bashir Shah.