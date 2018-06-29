NAB grills Zaeem Qadri in Saaf Pani company case

LAHORE: Zaeem Qadri, who recently defected from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Thursday in an inquiry pertaining to the Saaf Pani Company case, according to Geo News report.

While speaking to the media after his appearance, Qadri shared that he had received NAB summons on Thursday morning, adding that he was questioned regarding the alleged corruption in the company.

"My wife served as company's director; however, she had resigned later," he shared and also mentioned that his brother used to work without any income for the company. He also said that he would quit politics if any corruption charges were proven against him. When asked about upcoming general elections, he said he was fighting a war to prove that Punjab and Lahore are still alive. The entire nation is supporting me in my mission. “It will be proven on July 25 that Lahore is not a graveyard," Qadri added.

He clarified that he is not in contact with either former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar or anyone from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. "I am thankful to PTI's Aleem Khan, but I am alone in this mission," he said. Qadri reiterated that he will contest the general election 2018 as an independent candidate. "I don't have wealth or power but still Lahore will vote for me."