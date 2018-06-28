India, Pakistan should resolve Kashmir bilaterally: UAE

NEW DELHI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suggested "bilateral" resolution of the outstanding issue of Kashmir between India and Pakistan, reported India Today.

A top UAE source told India Today that they believe India and Pakistan are "sovereign" countries and that Kashmir should be worked out between them. "If India and Pakistan work with each other it would be far better for us", said the source. The comments come at a time when UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is visiting New Delhi and held substantive talks with his counterpart External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.