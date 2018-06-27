Wed June 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Award of ticket to Tariq Khattak: JI Nowshera chief quits in protest

NOWSHERA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) district chief Anwarul Islam quit his office Tuesday after Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) awarded ticket to Tariq Khattak.

x
Advertisement

Speaking at a press conference at the JI election office in Pabbi area of the Nowshera district on Tuesday, Anwarul Islam said he

quit his office due to Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal leadership’s wrong policies in Nowshera.

“I relinquish the party office in the greater interest of the party,” he said and added he would decide future line of action for the upcoming general elections after consulting supporters.

Other office-bearers who also announced quitting the party offices were Hafi Eid Muhammad, Dr Zarin Khan, Noorul Wahab, Sanatullah, Mian Jamil Akhtar Khan, Masood Khan, Muhammad Ayaz Khan, Amjad Ali Afridi, Dr Zohaib Khan, Mujahid Khan, Gohar Ali, Ali Gohar, Ikhtiar Muhammad, Syed Muzaffar Shah and Wajid Ali Khan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar