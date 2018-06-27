Award of ticket to Tariq Khattak: JI Nowshera chief quits in protest

NOWSHERA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) district chief Anwarul Islam quit his office Tuesday after Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) awarded ticket to Tariq Khattak.

Speaking at a press conference at the JI election office in Pabbi area of the Nowshera district on Tuesday, Anwarul Islam said he

quit his office due to Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal leadership’s wrong policies in Nowshera.

“I relinquish the party office in the greater interest of the party,” he said and added he would decide future line of action for the upcoming general elections after consulting supporters.

Other office-bearers who also announced quitting the party offices were Hafi Eid Muhammad, Dr Zarin Khan, Noorul Wahab, Sanatullah, Mian Jamil Akhtar Khan, Masood Khan, Muhammad Ayaz Khan, Amjad Ali Afridi, Dr Zohaib Khan, Mujahid Khan, Gohar Ali, Ali Gohar, Ikhtiar Muhammad, Syed Muzaffar Shah and Wajid Ali Khan.