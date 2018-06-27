Wed June 27, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2018

Under-18 hockey begins today

LAHORE: Dar Academy supported Under-18 hockey tournament will kick off from June 27 (Wednesday) here at the National Hockey Stadium. The event, which would run till July 1, is being participated by two teams of the hosts besides four coming from the cities of the province. The participating teams are Bannu, Gojra, Kasur, Manga Mandi, Lahore A and Lahore B. Olympian Danish Kaleem, who is also the head coach of the Dar HA, is tournament’s organising secretary. Danish is hopeful that the event would unearth good talent as the teams from some renowned traditional hockey nurseries of the country are appearing in the event.

