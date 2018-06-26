IG orders transfer of all Moharars

LAHORE: IG Punjab Kaleem Imam has issued transfer orders of Moharars of all police stations to ensure free and fair elections.

According to the letter to CCPO, RPOs, CPOs and DPOs, the Moharars will not be appointed in their residential circles. The IG has also sought proposals from the officers in the online system. The transfers will be finalised after approval from Chief Election Commissioner.

Man found dead: A 50-year-old man was recovered dead in the Badami Bagh police limits on Monday. Police claimed the victim yet to be identified was a drug addict and died due to excessive use of drugs. Police have removed the body to morgue.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man, who sustained injuries in a road accident in Chuhng, died in hospital on Monday. Police handed over body to the victim’s family. The victim has been identified as Mushtaq. He is survived by a widow and five children. Police have registered a case against unknown driver.

murder accused: Two persons allegedly involved in the murder of a resident have been arrested by CIA Iqbal Town. Qari Sufiyan and Khadim Hussain had allegedly murdered Mian Saqib in the Mozang area. Following their arrest, the two have reportedly confessed that they, along with Sardar Ibrar, Abdullah and wife of the deceased, Arjumand Shehzadi, had murdered Saqib and threw his body in the Jambar Canal.

They confessed that they were “told to kill Saqib” by his father-in-law, Abdul Jabbar, his mother-in-law, Zaibun Nisa, and brother-in-law, Israr, after the victim got in a fight with his in-laws.

The complainants, including Mian Shabib Latif and other relatives of the deceased had called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar a few days ago and informed him about the case, over which the top judge had directed the authorities concerned to arrest all the accused persons and bring them to justice.

Man kills self: A 35-year-old man committed suicide after scuffling with his wife over a domestic issue in the Raiwind police limits on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Saeed, a resident of Attock. He is survived by a widow and three children. Police said the couple used to scuffle with each other over petty issues. On the day of the incident, they quarrelled again on which Saeed got dejected, sprinkled petrol on his body and set ablaze. As a result, he received multiple burns. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Police have removed the body to morgue.

ACCIDENTAL FIRE: A cop accidentally fired bullet at Chinese hospital during security checking leaving a patient injured in the Nawab Town police limits on Monday.The condition of patient Noorul Hassan was stated to be stable. SP Sadar Maaz said ASI Muhammad Saleem, focal person Chinese Projects/Installations of Sadar Division visited the hospital. During the inspection of the weapon, a bullet was accidentally fired which hit the nearby patient on his leg. The injured person was shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 122 culprits, including 19 POs and three court absconders, recovered snatched car No PH-2061, 1,500 litre alcohol, 9.4kg charas, 4.0kg Opium, ceased illegal weapons.

Patrolling Police arrested 19 Proclaimed Offenders and three Court Absconders, including Shahid, Ziaullah, Rab Nawaz, Raheem Ali, M Ali, Abu Bakar, Sheraz Khan, Saqlain, Rehmat, Shahid Irfan, M Saeed, Shahzad, Amir Shahzad, Shahid Imran, Ali Raza, Attiqur Rehman, Shakeel and Naveed. Similarly PHP team arrested 62 culprits namely, Ijaz, Auranzaib, Faiz, Abdul Ghafoor, Zeshan, Ansar Ali, Younas, Asad Iqbal, Asif, Tahir, Shahbaz, Qaiser, Daud Raheem, Amir, Riaz, Ali Abbas, Ramzan, Allah Dad, Shahid, Shair Iqbal, M. Ijaz, Akbar Ali, Kazim, Munawar, Saleem, Kalu, Rauf Shah, Bashir Ahmad, Shahbaz, Nadeem Abbas, Ghulam Gaus, m. Barkat, M. Muneer, Kashif, Bilal, Shahid, Abbas, Amjad, Yasin, Shah Nawaz, Ghulam Mustafa, Zaffar, Zahid, Imran, Khalid Ahmad, Wazeer Ahmad, Shakeel and Atif. PHP team reunited six children Ali Hassan, Gulshan, Haseeb, Israr Ahmad, Habib Ullah and Hassan to their parents.