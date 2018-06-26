Malik to quit ODIs after 2019 World Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan’s experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik on Monday said that he will retire from One-day Internationals after next year’s World Cup.

“The only thing left in my career is the 50-over World Cup. It makes me work hard,” Malik told reporters on the opening day of the team’s training camp here at Gaddafi Stadium.“We have already won two big events: the (2009) World T20 and (2017) Champions Trophy,” he said.

Malik has played 261 One-day Internationals for Pakistan. He made his debut in 1999 and has scored 6975 ODI runs at an average of 35.22, with nine hundreds and 41 fifties. He has also taken 154 wickets with his off-spin.However, Malik added that he will continue to plays T20s if he manages to stay fit.