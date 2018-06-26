Trapped in problems

Pakistan is facing multiple challenges. A few weeks ago, a shocking report revealed that the external debt of Pakistan that was Rs59 billion in 2013 has shot up to Rs91.8 billion in 2018. The local economy has failed to perform well in a market that is dominated by international players. The weak rupee against the strong dollar has also affected the purchasing power of the people. In addition, other problems like the rising rates of illiteracy and unemployment have also taken a toll on the lives of people. The entry of private schools that charge exorbitant fee from students have limited education for only the rich. We need to take immediate steps to steer the country out of these crises before it is too late.

Hasnain Bhutto

Daharki