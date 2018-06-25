Pakistan to suffer if polls not held transparently: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif has said Pakistan would suffer an irreparable damage if July-25 polls were not held in a free, fair and transparent manner.

While holding a meeting with a delegation of PML-N Lawyers Wing here at Model Town on Sunday, he said it would undermine all the progress that had been made in the past few years and the real essence of democracy and supremacy of ballot.

“Preventing rigging and promoting fair free and transparent polls is our goal, and the Lawyers Forum will play a key role in this regard,” he added.

He said July-25 elections are a ‘do-or-die’ effort for the country people. He said the choice before the people is of proven performance and false promises, politics of dharnas and destabilisation. He said the PML-N delivered on all counts, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deceived people and destroyed Peshawar.