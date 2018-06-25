Mon June 25, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2018

Okara district1,739,098 registered voters in four NA constituencies

OKARA: There are total 1,739,098 registered voters for four National Assembly and eight Punjab Assembly seats in the district.

According to the local election office data, male voters are 973,772 and female voters are 765,326. In NA-141 (Okara-I), total voters are 452,061. Under this NA constituency, there are two Punjab Assembly seats, including PP-183 having 219,837 voters. In PP-190, total voters are 232,224 while in NA-142 (Okara-II), total voters are 421,873. Under this NA constituency, there are two Punjab Assembly seats, including PP-188. In this constituency, total voters are 193,193. In PP-189, total voters are 228,680. In NA-143 (Okara-III), total voters are 433,216 and there are two Punjab Assembly seats under it, including PP-184. There are 206,015 voters in PP-187. Likewise, there are 431,948 registered voters in NA-144 (Okara-IV). Under this NA constituency, the Punjab Assembly seat is PP-185. In PP-186, total registered voters are 220,803.

