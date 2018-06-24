Russia rejects UN-backed call to withdraw troops from Moldova

MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday rejected an international call backed by the United Nations for it to withdraw troops from the Transdniestr breakaway region of Moldova.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that its troops stationed in ex-Moldova’s Transdniestr region despite Chisinau’s calls for them to withdraw "remain a guarantor of peace and stability".

It reacted after the UN General Assembly on Friday backed a call from Britain, Canada, Poland and eight other countries for Russia to complete "unconditionally and without further delay the withdrawal" of its troops from Moldova. Moldova’s Russian-speaking Transdniestr region broke away after a brief civil war as the Soviet Union collapsed. Russian troops, there as peacekeepers, enforced a ceasefire.

Transdniestr’s independence is not recognised by any state, including Russia, which still stations troops there.

The region is considered one of the many "frozen conflicts" in the former Soviet Union. Peace efforts have stumbled over demands for a Russian military withdrawal.

The non-binding UN resolution -- the first to demand a Russian withdrawal from Moldova -- was adopted by a vote of 64 to 15 with 83 abstentions at the 193-nation assembly. Russia was among those who voted against, while those who backed it included Moldova and Romania.

The resolution placed demands for Russian troop withdrawal from Moldova on the agenda of the assembly, which will hold a debate on the situation in the coming months.

"Passing the resolution can undermine the fragile process that has tentatively started in recent months" towards a resolution of the conflict in Transdniestr," Moscow said.