Protest staged against police in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The volunteers of the Civil Defence on Friday took out protest rally against the police for registering fake case against them.

Led by the Civil Defence volunteers’ in-charge, Bashir Khan, the protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the police.

The protesters walked through various areas and gathered outside the Charsadda Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion, Bashir Khan said that the volunteers of the Civil Defence were searching the body of a boy in a river when in-charge Prang Police Station, Manzoor Khan, arrested them and registered fake case against them.

They asked the district police officer (DPO) to take action against the official and transfer him immediately.

It was learnt that the district administration had imposed Section-144 for taking bath in the rivers.