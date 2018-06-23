Musharraf no more APML chief

DUBAI: Former president Pervez Musharraf has temporarily resigned as the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) chairman, says the local leadership of the party based in Dubai.

APML sources informed The News that Musharraf’s decision was to ensure a smooth participation of the APML in the upcoming elections without any objection by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) has elected Dr Amjad as the new leader, with Mehreen Malik Adam set to serve as secretary general. According to sources, Musharraf has assured the party workers that he will not be leaving them alone and remain in contact, especially with the social media.

During the party’s internal meeting, ailing Musharraf asked the workers to participate in the general elections with enthusiasm and endeavor to reach Parliament. Many political analysts believe the former dictator, who had overthrown elected government almost two decades back, was forced to make changes through parliament and votes.

It was also learnt that Musharraf was advised by the country’s powerful corridors not to return [to Pakistan] and his role had been over in the active politics of the country. Close friends had advised Musharraf to initiate some back-channel diplomacy for the region instead of taking part in diligent and radical politics.

According to APML sources, the party had spent almost Rs20 millions on recent Karachi Jalsa where only 1800 people gathered to listen to Musharraf. Interestingly, Musharraf had to spend around Rs60 million on his return to Karachi in 2103 just before elections, one APML worker claimed. Moreover, it is also observed in the meetings held with the press that the health of former president is continuously deteriorating.