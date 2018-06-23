Canada thrash Pakistan development hockey squad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Canada defeated Pakistan Development hockey squad 3-0 in the first of the five-match series at Tamanawis Park, Surrey (Canada). The hosts settled down quickly and took an early lead when Gordon Johnston converted the first penalty corner with a high flick. Canadian young side appeared a better side during the match. After wasting a penalty corner, they doubled the lead through open play. A good attack from the right side saw a fine back pass to Sukhi, one of the two Panesar brothers, standing unmarked at the top of the circle. Sukhi found the net with a strong hit. Canada had their third goal against the run of play. Again, after a right side move, the ball was passed back and Mathew Sarmen made no mistake.
ISLAMABAD: Canada defeated Pakistan Development hockey squad 3-0 in the first of the five-match series at Tamanawis Park, Surrey (Canada). The hosts settled down quickly and took an early lead when Gordon Johnston converted the first penalty corner with a high flick. Canadian young side appeared a better side during the match. After wasting a penalty corner, they doubled the lead through open play. A good attack from the right side saw a fine back pass to Sukhi, one of the two Panesar brothers, standing unmarked at the top of the circle. Sukhi found the net with a strong hit. Canada had their third goal against the run of play. Again, after a right side move, the ball was passed back and Mathew Sarmen made no mistake.
Comments