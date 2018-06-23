CJP dissatisfied with conditions at Civil Hospital Sukkur

SUKKUR: The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar, visited the Civil Hospital, GMMC on Friday.

The CJP, accompanied with judges of the Sindh High Court, inspected various parts of the hospital. He was shocked to find that there is no ventilator in the hospital and asked the Medical Superintendent as to how does he manage the emergencies without that critical equipment. The Medical Superintendent could not give a proper reply to the question. During inspection of the ICU, the CJP also expressed dissatisfaction over the unhygienic environment at the ICU.

On the complaint of several patients, the CJP asked the secretary health and the hospital MS about the shortage of doctors and medicines at the hospital. One patient complained to him that he had come from Khanpur as there are no proper medical facilities at Khanpur and Shikarpur. On hearing the complaint, the Chief Justice of Pakistan summoned the MS Shikarpur and Khanpur hospitals.

Meanwhile, young doctors performing House Jobs, protested about non registration of the Pharmacy Department of the Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur and told him that due to the unrecognized degrees they are uncertain about their future. The CJP told them to send him an application so appropriate action could be taken.

The citizens of Sukkur also protested about the bad quality of water being supplied to them. They also complained about encroachments in the graveyard.

Meanwhile, a local Journalist Ans Ghanghro also complained about appointment of Information Officers by the Sindh Information Department without merit. The sacked officials of the Sindh Reserve Police also protested about their dismissal.

While talking to the media, the Chief Justice of Pakistan expressed dissatisfaction over the quality of medical services being provided at the hospitals. The Chief Justice of Pakistan later attended a dinner hosted by the Sindh High Court Bar.