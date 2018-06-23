MMA to decide remaining tickets today

LAHORE: Muttahida Majlis–e–Amal (MMA) supreme council would meet in Islamabad today (Saturday) to take final decision regarding eight seats of the national and 20 seats of provincial assemblies which were left undecided because of some dispute.

This was stated by Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, who is also secretary general of MMA, while talking to reporters Friday. He said the supreme council had already accepted the unanimous recommendations of the provincial parliamentary boards of all the provinces.

Earlier, addressing a meeting of Ulema, Liaqat Baloch said Pakistan was passing through critical conditions but there were bright prospects in the future. However, he said competent, hardworking and honest public representatives would be required to draw the things in favour of the country. As such, he said, it would be imperative to get rid of corrupt, incompetent and politically wavering politicians. He said that if the electorate supported the MMA, the country would return to stability, prosperity and lasting peace. He said a responsible, decent, mature and competent leadership alone could bring about a balance between politics and the state. He urged the Ulema to stand united and play their role in safeguarding the country’s ideology and its geographical existence.

Meanwhile, delivering Friday sermon at Mansoora masjid, JI naib ameer Hafiz Muhammad Idrees said Islam stands for a strong system of collective justice so that a common citizen could easily get justice. Islam does not mean prayers and fasting alone, but is a complete code of life and all the Prophets of Allah had struggled to establish this system.

He said MMA wanted to restore the same divine system based on justice and equity so that the people could enjoy all those legal and constitutional rights which the tyrant and corrupt rulers had usurped.

He urged the youth not to waste their time and energies in immoral pursuits on the social media and instead devote their energies to the cause of Islam as would bring them happiness and success in this world and the hereafter.