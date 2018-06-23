LHC asks Ahsan Iqbal: ‘Name a single project not tainted with corruption charges’

LAHORE: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi remarked on Friday that public money was being plundered on massive scale.

While hearing a contempt of court case against former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal as the head of a three-judge bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC), he remarked that every project was tainted with corruption allegations. He asked Ahsan Iqbal to name even a single project which had not been tainted with corruption allegations.

The full bench also turned down former interior minister’s plea to defer the contempt of court case against him until general election, and directed him to submit a detailed reply.

Ahsan appeared before the court and his lawyer, Azam Nazir Tarar, requested the court to adjourn the hearing of the case until elections, adding that his client had already sought pardon from the court.

Former minister told the court that his election campaign was being affected due to his court appearances. He requested the court to adjourn the proceedings till after election. The court rejected the request and ordered him to submit a comprehensive reply by June 29. Ahsan Iqbal’s speech against judiciary was replayed in the court room again.

The court remarked that it was Ahsan’s right to submit a request to seek exemption from personal appearance in the court. Justice Atir Mehmood remarked that the incidents of contempt had taken place because of judiciary's forbearance.

While addressing the PML-N leader, Justice Naqvi observed that the court had inquired from the defendant multiple times whether the ceremony where he had discussed the judiciary was an appropriate forum for the purpose. "You did injustice to the nation," he said.

“I respect the judiciary and am contesting election to serve the country,” replied Iqbal. The court made former interior minister realise that he had not done any favour to Pakistan by returning to the country. Pakistan has given you everything. We all are nothing without this homeland.

“Have you seen how Shahbaz Sharif was crossing road in London? Now he is receiving the same protocol after returning to Pakistan,” said the judge. Everything changes when they return to Pakistan, he added.

The judge regretted that Ahsan had done injustice to the nation by delivering objectionable speech before foreign delegates. “Accountability is being done. What is wrong in it,” the judge asked. The hearing was adjourned till June 29.

The petitioner had argued that Ahsan Iqbal, then interior minister, and Nawaz Sharif had used derogatory language against the Supreme Court judges on April 25 and 23, respectively and the same was aired by TV channels.

He had contended that the respondents' action was barred under Articles 68 of the Constitution, but the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) did not take any action despite being empowered by the Pemra Ordinance.

The petitioner submitted that the authority failed to implement provisions of Pemra Ordinance and the court orders of April 16; therefore, contempt proceedings should be initiated against the respondents.