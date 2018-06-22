Gagging media: Ad agency being directed to hold payments to media firms: PFUJ

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has expressed concern over attempts to gag print and electronic media by way of physical intimidation, disrupting the distribution of Dawn newspaper and blocking of some news channels on cable.

In a joint press release, the PFUJ President Afzal Butt and Secretary General Ayub Jan Sarhandi said, “The distribution of Dawn is witnessing daily disruption in cities and towns across the country, particularly in cantonment areas, while hawkers and sales agents are being subjected to continued harassment, threats, and physical coercion, while attempting to deliver copy of Dawn to regular subscribers.”

The PFUJ leaders said that such actions are against Article 19 of the Constitution which guarantees that there “shall be freedom of press”.

“Such actions are denial of the fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 19A, the right of every citizen to have access to information in all matters of public interest,” the statement said.

The PFUJ leaders said that there were reports that ad agency which owed large sums to certain media firms, had also been telephonically directed to withhold payment in order to create difficulties.

The PFUJ appealed to the caretaker prime minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of this grave situation and give directives to the relevant authorities to stop taking coercive steps and putting pressures on Dawn and other media houses.

“We are showing great restraint over these illegal and unconstitutional steps being taken by the relevant authorities to gag the free press in Pakistan,” the statement said, adding that if no remedial measures were taken, the PFUJ will be forced to come out on streets.