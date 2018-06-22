KP law officers affiliated with PTI & PML-N resign

PESHAWAR: The law officers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa affiliated with the then ruling parties of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Lawyers Forums on Thursday quit the offices of additional advocate generals and deputy attorney general in the province after the end of the tenure of the ruling parties.

The two law officers who resigned included Behlol Khattak who quit the office of deputy attorney general. He was representing the federal government in the cases. Qaiser Ali Shah resigned from the office of additional advocate general, representing the provincial government in the high court.

Qaiser Ali Shah submitted his resignation to the secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through KP Advocate General. “The undersigned has been appointed by the then provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and he has the honour to serve it in the best public interest. Since the tenure of the provincial government has come to an end, therefore the undersigned deems it appropriate to tender resignation from the post of additional advocate general,” he stated as reasons for the resignation.

However, Deputy Attorney General, Behlol Khattak, who was representing the federal government departments in the cases at the PHC Banu Circuit Bench, cited personal reasons behind the resignation. He sent his resignation to the federal secretary of Law and Justice Division. Earlier, on June 2, another additional advocate general-1, Waqar Ahmad, who was representing the provincial government in the cases at the PHC principal seat, had tendered his resignation to the secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs KP trough Advocate General. He had mentioned in his resignation that the tenure of the provincial government had come to an end.