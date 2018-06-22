PU faculty member wins research award

LAHORE: Punjab University’s Centre for Coal Technology Director Prof Dr Shahid Munir has won a research project award titled “Investigating the Nature of Lahore Winter Smog, Sources of Primary Pollutants and Mitigation Strategies” from Higher Education Commission of Pakistan under National Research Programme through competitive process.

The total cost of the project is Rs 6,447,970. The scientists from all over Pakistani universities of public and private sector presented their projects on the subject along with their bids. HEC’s team invited the applicants in University of Engineering & Technology Lahore to present their projects to the competitors and HEC evaluation team. The exercise continued for two days in the first week of April. Prof Dr Shahid Munir, a renowned scientist, won the award of this research project of national importance.

Meanwhile, PU Department of Zoology’s Assistant Professor Dr Muhammad Akbar Khan has visited Harvard University’s Peabody Museum. Dr Khan was invited by Harvard University’s Department of Human Evolutionary Biology and Arizona State University’s Institute of Human Origin for attending different training programmes. Dr Khan has published around 150 research articles and working on evolution of Siwaliks elephants and human beings.

Seminar: A one-day seminar on “Role of modern tools in improving quality of teaching-learning process” held at Virtual University’s MA Jinnah Campus here Thursday. The main objective of the seminar was to discuss innovative techniques for improving teaching–learning process and key factors that improve the quality of teaching.