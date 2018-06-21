NAB closes inquiry against Nawaz in Khushal Pakistan Scheme

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday approved closure of inquiry against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and others in Khushal Pakistan Scheme due to non-availability of evidence.

The NAB also closed investigation against former PM Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former MPA Chaudhry Manzoor Elahi due to lack of evidence.

The NAB Executive Board held its meeting with its Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal n the chair during which it approved various complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations.

The NAB clarified that it authorises various inquiries, investigations and filing of reference against the accused on alleged involvement in corruption and causing losses to the national exchequer.

“The investigations are not final and it would proceed ahead only after giving the accused ample opportunities to clear their position,” the Bureau stated after its meeting.

The Executive Board approved inquiry against Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of Nawaz Sharif, and ex-advisor to PM and senior leader of the PML-N Amir Muqam for allegedly accumulating the assets beyond known sources of income.

The NAB also authorised referring the cases of illegal appointments and corruption in PTV to FIA. Investigation was also approved against the administration of Defence Housing Authority Islamabad, Bahria Town, Chairman CDA and others for alleged illegal allotment of land and not developing the DHA Valley and DHA Phase-2 Extension that caused a loss to thousands of affectees and their losses would be compensated.

The NAB also approved the investigation against ex-secretary Workers Welfare Fund Islamabad Iftikhar Rahim Khan and others for alleged illegal appointments and purchase of 300 kanals land for Medical Collage Rawat on exorbitant rates that caused loss of Rs60 million to national exchequer.

The NAB authorised closing investigations against former member Public Service Tribunal Abdul Hameed Khan, former president GOCHS Irfan Hameed and others owing to unavailability of concrete evidence.

The NAB approved inquiry against ex-chief financial officer Punjab Power Development Company Akram Naveed and others for allegedly accumulating assets beyond known sources of income. Inquiry was also approved against Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr Mujeebuddin Memon and others for being accused of misappropriating university funds and inflicting Rs100 million loss to national kitty. Inquiry was also authorised against former secretary Revenue Stamps and Evacuee Trust Property Government of Sindh Gul Hassan Channa and Abdul Razzaq Qureshi. They are accused of inflicting heavy losses to national kitty by illegally transferring 770 acres government land.

The NAB approved inquiry against management of National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) Karachi which has been accused of illegally appointing CEO NICL. The NAB also authorised another investigation against the officers of Pakistan State Oil (PSO). They have been accused of corruption and misappropriation in purchase of petroleum products which caused Rs142.2 billion loss to national exchequer.

The NAB approved filing corruption reference against chief of Sheladia Associates Saleem Baz Khan and others. They allegedly committed corruption in US Aid projects. It also approved closing inquiry against the management of Peshawar Medical College and others owing to lack of evidence.

The NAB approved investigation against officials and officers of Fata Education Directorate who were allegedly involved in illegal appointments and abuse of power, thus causing losses to national kitty. The Bureau authorised yet another inquiry against former member provincial assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Malik Qasim for having assets beyond known sources of income.

The NAB authorised filing corruption reference against former food minister Izhar Hussain Khosa and others for allegedly inflicting losses to national kitty due to their involvement in corruption and misappropriation. Inquiry was also authorised against management of Fisheries Department Pasni.

The NAB authorised inquiry against former provincial minister Balochistan Muhammad Khan Shahwani and others for alleged corruption and misappropriating government funds by misuse of authority.

Inquiry was approved against former law minister of Sindh Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and other accused for having assets beyond known sources of income and inflicting Rs124 million loss to national kitty.

The NAB authorised inquiry against former CPO Multan and others for having assets beyond known sources of income. Complaint verification of illegal appointments and corruption in OGDCL was also ordered.

On the conclusion of the meeting, Justice Javed Iqbal said corruption is the main problems of the country.

“Corruption is the root cause of all ills and the NAB officers consider elimination of corruption as their main responsibility and are trying to make the country corruption free,” he said.

The chairman directed the staff to conclude inquiries within timeframe of 10 months in light of available evidence. He said the NAB is pursuing the policy of accountability for all.

“The NAB has the affiliation with Pakistan only,” he said.