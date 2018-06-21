Pak badminton players to train in India for 20 days

KARACHI: Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) plans to send three rookie shuttlers to India for 20 days training as part of Asian Development Programme, a senior official told ‘The News’.

“We are sending Raja Zulqarnain, Tayyab Shafiq and Qari Abdullah on June 24 to India. They will undergo training at the Bangalore Academy from June 25 to July 15,” PBF Finance Secretary Iftikhar Hussain said.

He said that only players from South Asian nations would attend the programme.Iftikhar, who will accompany the players, said that PBF had applied for India’s visas and hopefully would get them in time. He also revealed that trials were held in Islamabad on Wednesday to pick four male and four female shuttlers for the Asian Games.