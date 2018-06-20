Huge quantity of explosive material found buried in graveyard

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
District West police seized a huge quantity of explosive material, including improvised explosive device, in a raid on Tuesday.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Omer Shahid Hamid told a media briefing that acting on credible information that some terrorists were planning a terrorism activity, the Mominabad police were assigned the task of arresting the culprits and seizing the explosive material they possessed.
Police went to a graveyard near Parayshan Chowk, Mominabad, and dug up a huge quantity of explosive material, and bottle bomb and an improvised explosive device that had been buried there. The bottle bomb weighed about 650 grams and the IED containing around 2½ kilograms of explosive, ball bearings and pellets had been concealed in an iron container.
The police also found five detonators, a remote control with circuit, a remote control with batteries, a detonating wire about 25 meters long, a safety wire, ammonium powder weighing about 10 kilograms, dynamite weighing about 6½ kilograms and a gun pouch. No arrest was made during the raid. Further investigations are under way.
