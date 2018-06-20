Huge quantity of explosive material found buried in graveyard

District West police seized a huge quantity of explosive material, including improvised explosive device, in a raid on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Omer Shahid Hamid told a media briefing that acting on credible information that some terrorists were planning a terrorism activity, the Mominabad police were assigned the task of arresting the culprits and seizing the explosive material they possessed.

Police went to a graveyard near Parayshan Chowk, Mominabad, and dug up a huge quantity of explosive material, and bottle bomb and an improvised explosive device that had been buried there. The bottle bomb weighed about 650 grams and the IED containing around 2½ kilograms of explosive, ball bearings and pellets had been concealed in an iron container.

The police also found five detonators, a remote control with circuit, a remote control with batteries, a detonating wire about 25 meters long, a safety wire, ammonium powder weighing about 10 kilograms, dynamite weighing about 6½ kilograms and a gun pouch. No arrest was made during the raid. Further investigations are under way.