Rain turns weather pleasant for Eid celebrations

Islamabad:Enough to double Eid celebrations of residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, experienced heavy rainfall on Friday the last day of the holy month of Ramazan, this year, and there is more good news the rains will continue on all post-Ramazan festival days, today (Saturday) through Monday.

The spell heralds the start of the pre-monsoon rains. The monsoon season will begin early July. According to an official of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, moist currents penetrated the country on Friday.

He said rain-thundershowers coupled with gusty winds and dust storm were expected at scattered places of Islamabad, upper Punjab areas like Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, tribal areas and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The weatherman said isolated places of Sahiwal division would also see the wet spell during Eid days. Meanwhile, Islamabad witnessed a very hot day on Friday as the sun blazed. The PMD recorded the maximum temperature of 43 degree centigrade. As the government declared Eid holidays on Friday through Monday, the people, mostly fasting, opted to stay indoors in the daytime.