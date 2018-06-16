Shopkeepers overcharge

LAHORE : No price regulations observed ahead of Eidul Fitr as the government officials went for holidays while the shopkeepers overcharged the buyers in the name of Eidi.

The price of meat also increased on Eid as chicken meat was sold at Rs260 to 300 per kg, beef at Rs450 to 550 per kg, and mutton at Rs900 to 1,100 per kg. Similarly, the rates of vegetables and fruits also increased besides milk and curd rates. In different localities of city milk was sold at Rs80 to 100 per litre and curd at Rs100 per kg.

The price of tomato was Rs50 to 60 per kg, onion at Rs25 to 35 per kg, green chili at Rs100 per kg, lemon at Rs200 per kg, cucumber at Rs50 per kg, capsicum Rs100 per kg and different seasonal vegetables at Rs50 to 80 per kg.