Long live democracy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
After all that Pakistan’s flailing democracy has endured it is heartening to see that the country has completed a decade in a democratic system. But as we gear up for elections yet again, we all, including our politicians, need to make sure that we don’t just waste the next five years in criticising the interference of institutions in our democratic set up, but also make efforts to restore institutions and platforms that strengthen democracy
Shamshad Bux
Hyderabad
After all that Pakistan’s flailing democracy has endured it is heartening to see that the country has completed a decade in a democratic system. But as we gear up for elections yet again, we all, including our politicians, need to make sure that we don’t just waste the next five years in criticising the interference of institutions in our democratic set up, but also make efforts to restore institutions and platforms that strengthen democracy
Shamshad Bux
Hyderabad
Comments