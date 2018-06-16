Sat June 16, 2018
June 16, 2018

Long live democracy

After all that Pakistan’s flailing democracy has endured it is heartening to see that the country has completed a decade in a democratic system. But as we gear up for elections yet again, we all, including our politicians, need to make sure that we don’t just waste the next five years in criticising the interference of institutions in our democratic set up, but also make efforts to restore institutions and platforms that strengthen democracy

Shamshad Bux

Hyderabad

