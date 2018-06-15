Railways offers free travel to senior citizens on Eid

PESHAWAR: After offering 30 per cent discount to passengers for Eidul Fitr, the Pakistan Railways on Thursday announced two days free travel for the senior citizens. Divisional Transport and Commercial Officer of the Pakistan Railways, Peshawar Division, Anwar Sadaat Marwat, said free ticket of all train classes would be given to people over 60 years of age.

The official said the Pakistan Railways had already extended 30 per cent discounts to the passengers to provide relief to them on Eidul Fitr. “The senior citizens can avail themselves of the free ticket for all the categories, including air-conditioned, business, sleeping and economy class cars,” he added.

Anwar Sadaat said the free services would be provided on two days -- June 16 and 17. “It is the first time in the history of Railways that such an incentive has been extended to senior citizens,” he pointed out.

The official said the Pakistan Railways ran special trains across the country to facilitate the passengers and families living in different cities in connection with their jobs and business to return to native areas and celebrate Eid in their native towns.

Anwar Sadaat said the Pakistan Railways was offering improved travel facilities to passengers, adding various new facilities had been made available in the trains to attract more people to use the railways for transport purposes. The official said the number of passengers is doubled on the occasion of religious festivals of Eids.

He said there was a huge rush of people at the ticket reservations points across the country, adding the final special Eid train reached the Peshawar Railways Station on 10:30pm here the other day. Anwar Sadaat said the Railways authorities took various steps to attract more people to use the Pakistan Railways for travel.