Peshawar High Court

ESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday set aside the order of the administration on the expulsion of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement leader Mohsin Dawar from North Waziristan. A division bench comprising Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Musarrat Hilali set aside the order of the administration with the observation that there was nothing on the record that showed he had delivered anti-state speeches.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General Qaiser Ali Shah and representative of the administration produced a notification before the bench in which the administration stated that the ban was imposed on the PTM leader due to his anti-state and public provoking speeches which were creating law and order situation there.