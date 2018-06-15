Fri June 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Peshawar High Court

ESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday set aside the order of the administration on the expulsion of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement leader Mohsin Dawar from North Waziristan. A division bench comprising Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Musarrat Hilali set aside the order of the administration with the observation that there was nothing on the record that showed he had delivered anti-state speeches.

x
Advertisement

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General Qaiser Ali Shah and representative of the administration produced a notification before the bench in which the administration stated that the ban was imposed on the PTM leader due to his anti-state and public provoking speeches which were creating law and order situation there.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar