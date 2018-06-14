World can ‘sleep well’ after N Korea summit, says Trump

WASHINGTON: A jubilant-sounding President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that his “deal” with Kim Jong Un has ended North Korea’s nuclear threat and made the world safer, as he returned to Washington following the historic talks.

Even as experts weighed the implications of Trump’s Singapore summit with Kim, the US president struck a typically bullish note in a series of announcements. “There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea,” he asserted on Twitter. Trump added that everybody “can now feel much safer than the day I took office” and people could “sleep well tonight!”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaking to reporters in Seoul, said the US hopes to see “major disarmament” of North Korea by the end of 2020. Critics said the unprecedented encounter between Kim and Trump was more style than substance, producing a document short on details about the key issue of Pyongyang’s atomic weapons. In a joint statement, Kim pledged to “work toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula” — a stock phrase favored by Pyongyang that stopped short of longstanding US demands for North Korea to give up its atomic arsenal in a “verifiable” and “irreversible” way. But Trump confidently described the outcome — a joint statement with no binding terms — as a “deal” with North Korea and tweeted that there would be “no more rocket launches, nuclear testing or research!” In North Korea, state media praised Kim for “opening a new chapter” in relations with the United States, and said Trump had accepted an invitation to visit the North. Just months ago, Kim and Trump were trading threats and personal insults as the North conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test. Adam Schiff, a top US Democrat and staunch Trump critic, warned the standoff with Pyongyang was far from resolved. “North Korea still has all its nuclear missiles, and we only got a vague promise of future denuclearization from a regime that can’t be trusted. North Korea is a real and present threat.

“So is a dangerously naive president,” Schiff said. But Victor Cha, a former US pointman on North Korea, gave Trump more credit, writing in The New York Times: “Despite its many flaws, the Singapore summit represents the start of a diplomatic process that takes us away from the brink of war.”

- ‘Meeting of the century’ -

Pyongyang has reason to feel confident after the meeting, where Kim stood as an equal with Trump in front of their nations’ flags.

In North Korea, the official KCNA news agency described the summit as an “epoch-making meeting” that would help foster “a radical switchover in the most hostile (North Korea)-US relations.” KCNA also asserted Trump had “expressed his intention” to lift sanctions against the North — something the US president had said would happen “when we are sure that the nukes are no longer a factor.”