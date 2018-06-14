Heads of three parties to contest polls in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Chief of three major political parties will contest elections in the district as a total of 128 candidates have submitted nominations papers for the two national and five provincial constituencies.

Charsadda is known for two political rivals, the chief of Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan and the head of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Sherpao but this time the Ameer of Jamaat Islami Sirajul Haq has also submitted nomination papers from there.

For NA-23 Charsadda, 16 candidates have submitted nomination papers, including Aftab Sherpao of QWP and Sirajul Haq of JI and a woman contender Tahira Bukhari. For NA-24, 13 candidates have filed nominations forms, including the head of ANP Asfandyar Wali.

In the row of provincial constituencies, 24 candidates are in the run for PK-56, 18 for PK-57, 15 for PK-58, 17 for PK-59 and 25 candidates are contesting for PK-60.

A majority of candidates who have submitted nomination forms belong to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, ANP, QWP and JI. A few independent candidates have filed nominations papers for upcoming polls.