Peshawar Lions clinch Ramazan Hockey trophy

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Lions edged out Peshawar Greens on the sudden death penalty shoot-out to win the KP Ramazan Cup Hockey trophy at the Lala Ayub Stadium Peshawar following a thrilling final watched by big gathering.

Following 2-2 draw during the scheduled period of final and 3-3 draw following penalty shoot-out the match was decided on the first sudden death penalty stroke that was converted by Zahid Ahmad to give Peshawar Lions the KP Ramzan Cup Hockey title.

Over 160 hockey players from all over the province competed in the Ramazan Cup Floodlight Hockey that continued for nine days.

Both teams gave excellent exhibition of hockey with Lions looking set to win the title going into final session of period of the scheduled time when Greens captain Haroonur Rashid scored the equaliser minutes before the final hooter to take the game into penalty shootout. Both tem scored three goals each on five penalty strokes before Zahid netted the all important winner on the sudden death penalty shoot out. Lines earlier defeated Blues in the semis with Greens getting better of Tigers for a place in the final. The tournament was organised by KP Sports Board in collaboration with KP Hockey Association.

Director General KP Sports Board Junaid Khan presented the coveted trophy to Lions team amid the jubilation of their supporters. On the occasion he also handed over cash prizes to each hockey player and hoped that the tournament would go a long way in bringing back the game’s interest amongst youth. Besides Saeed Khan, chairman KP Hockey Association, Zahir Shah, president KP Hockey Association, secretary KP Hockey Hiddyatullah Khan were also present on the occasion.