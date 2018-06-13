LRCA announces trials schedule

LAHORE: Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) has announced the trials schedule of East, North and West Zone Lahore to select two teams of each zone for upcoming Regional Inter-District Senior Tournament 2018-19.

According to spokesman of LRCA, the trials have been scheduled from 19 to 21 June 2018. East Zone trials will be held on 19, West Zone on 20 while North Zone trials will be conducted on 21 June at LCCA Ground Lahore. Head Coach LRCA Sajjad Akber has been appointed chief selector by LRCA while one local selector would also been nominated from concerned zones to assist the chief selector during selection process. As per instructions of Pakistan Cricket Board, the maximum age for debutant players for the selection of Regional Inter-District Senior Tournament 2018-19 would be 25 years. Players born on or after 1st September 1993 would be eligible to participate in event. The Senior Inter-District Tournament Lahore Region will start from July 13 at different venues of Lahore.