Wed June 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nawaz, Maryam may visit Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Mian Alamgir Shah Kakakhel said on Tuesday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz had consented to visit Charsadda as part of the election campaign.

x
Advertisement

Mian Alamgir Shah, who is the PML-N candidate for NA-24 Charsadda, said he had met PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in Islamabad where he briefed the leaders about the prevalent political situation in Charsadda and extended invitation to Nawaz Sharif to address the public gathering in Charsadda. He added that Nawaz Sharif had consented to partake in the public gathering.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar