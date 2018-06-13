Nawaz, Maryam may visit Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Mian Alamgir Shah Kakakhel said on Tuesday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz had consented to visit Charsadda as part of the election campaign.

Mian Alamgir Shah, who is the PML-N candidate for NA-24 Charsadda, said he had met PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in Islamabad where he briefed the leaders about the prevalent political situation in Charsadda and extended invitation to Nawaz Sharif to address the public gathering in Charsadda. He added that Nawaz Sharif had consented to partake in the public gathering.