Four children killed in US hostage drama

WASHINGTON: A hostage drama in Florida ended Monday with the death of four children at the hands of a gunman, who also took his own life, police said.

The ordeal began Sunday in Orlando when police responded to a report of domestic violence at an apartment and one of the officers was shot. That officer remains in critical condition.

The gunman remained holed up in the apartment overnight and all day Monday with the children, who were aged one, six, 10 and 11.

"A short time ago we made entry into the apartment and found that all four children have been killed by the suspect by apparent gunshot wounds," Orlando police chief John Mina told a news conference just before midnight. "It appears the suspect took his own life as well," Mina added. Police stayed in contact with the gunman throughout the day. The gunman´s phone had sporadic service, and police tried to offer him one of their phones. In doing so, officers saw the body of one child and decided to try to rescue the others.